Ravindra Jadeja, Cop in Argument Over Wearing Mask

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a woman constable in Rajkot had an argument after he was allegedly stopped for not wearing a mask.
Jadeja was reportedly with his wife in his car when head constable Sonal Gosai, from Mahila police station, stopped him around 9pm on Monday.
There was an altercation after which both accused each other of being rude, with Jadeja informing the police. While no case was recorded, Gosai reportedly admitted herself in a private hospital complaining of stress.
Jadeja's wife Rivaba had joined the ruling BJP last year.
Jadeja will soon turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in UAE, starting on September 19.
Recently, Jadeja was named as the country's 'Most Valuable Player' of the 21st century by Wisden.
“After all, he’s not even always an automatic pick in their Test team. However, when he does play he is picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No 6 —contributing to a very high match involvement,” reported Wisden quoting CricViz’s Freddie Wilde.
Only last year, he became second fastest Indian to bag 200 wickets -- in 44 Tests. His feat was behind R Ashwin's efforts -- he achieved the feat in 37 Test matches.
Out of the 49 Tests he has played in, he has scored 1869 runs including a ton and 14 half-centuries. His only ton came against the West Indies in 2018, at Rajkot. As far as his bowling is concerned, he has 213 wickets to his credit. He has nine five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.
