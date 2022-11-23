Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal Ruled Out of Bangladesh ODIs; Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Sen Named Replacements

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that young pacer Yash Dayal and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Dayal, who received his maiden India call-up for the series, sustained an lower back injury which forced him out of the tour. While Jadeja failed to recover from his injury which he suffered earlier this year.

Jadeja had to undergo knee surgery and was ruled out fort the T20 World Cup. Since his surgery, Jadeja has been in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of his rehabilitation.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December. Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team," BCCI said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Sen and Shahbaz Ahmed have been named as replacements for Bangladesh ODIs.

“Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand," the BCCI stated.

The duo has been omitted from the ODI series against New Zealand as they will leave with the team for the Bangladesh tour.

The updated squads are as below:

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

The selectors have also picked India A squad for two four-day matches against Bangladesh A.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

