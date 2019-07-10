Ravindra Jadeja almost single-handedly took India to victory against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-final.
He picked 1/34 with the ball and showed glimpses of his brilliant fielding by taking a sensational catch and affecting a run out but it was his contribution with the bat, scoring 77 off 59 deliveries with four boundaries and four sixes which was the most telling.
He celebrated in his typical style, pointing towards the commentary box and taking a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar, who had called Jadeja a “Bits and Pieces” player.
Later on, after the match, Manjrekar admitted that Jadeja had proven him wrong.
"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts." Manjrekar was quoted as saying by ICC.
"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts."@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE— ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019
"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts."@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE
Manjrekar’s comments had not gone down well with the all-rounder, who had taken to Twitter to show his displeasure after being called a bits and pieces player. Jadeja went onto accuse the former India player of verbal diarrhea.
Jadeja’s sensational effort with the bat was in vain in the end as New Zealand registered a 18-run victory and sealed a spot in the final of the World Cup.
Ravindra Jadeja's 'Bits & Pieces' Brilliance Ripped Me Apart: Sanjay Manjrekar
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings