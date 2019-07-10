starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

upcoming
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Ravindra Jadeja's 'Bits & Pieces' Brilliance Ripped Me Apart: Sanjay Manjrekar

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja's 'Bits & Pieces' Brilliance Ripped Me Apart: Sanjay Manjrekar

Ravindra Jadeja almost single-handedly took India to victory against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-final.

He picked 1/34 with the ball and showed glimpses of his brilliant fielding by taking a sensational catch and affecting a run out but it was his contribution with the bat, scoring 77 off 59 deliveries with four boundaries and four sixes which was the most telling.

He celebrated in his typical style, pointing towards the commentary box and taking a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar, who had called Jadeja a “Bits and Pieces” player.

Later on, after the match, Manjrekar admitted that Jadeja had proven him wrong.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts." Manjrekar was quoted as saying by ICC.

Manjrekar’s comments had not gone down well with the all-rounder, who had taken to Twitter to show his displeasure after being called a bits and pieces player. Jadeja went onto accuse the former India player of verbal diarrhea.

Jadeja’s sensational effort with the bat was in vain in the end as New Zealand registered a 18-run victory and sealed a spot in the final of the World Cup.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

