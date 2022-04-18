Ravindra Jadeja’s Blazing Hit Misses Dwayne Bravo's Skull By an Inch | WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja has come a long way, and the ongoing IPL 2022 is a proof of the cricketer’s journey. The T20 tournament is testing his leadership skills which he’s honing after MS Dhoni hung his captaincy boots before the start of the season. Unfortunately, the Chennai Super Kings, under Jadeja, are not performing as expected. The defending champions are currently placed on the 9th position in the points table, just ahead of Mumbai Indians which have lost all of its six games so far.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

However, the new captain is not letting the unfavourable results dampen his spirits during the practise session. Jadeja and teammate Dwayne Bravo shared a good laugh after the Indian all rounder hit a blazing shot off Trinidadian cricketer’s delivery in the nets. The ball cruised past Bravo’s head and while he tried to go for a catch, he immediately backed off seeing the speed of the ball.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Following this, Bravo walked up to Jadeja who laughingly said there was “no chance” that he could have caught the ball. Bravo, who was also in a jolly mood, said he would have put his hand in the middle in a real game.

“In a game, I am putting my hand. Whether I catch it or I drop it. I am going like this,” Bravo said while showing how he would have tried to stop the ball from going past him in a match.

The entertaining incident was shared by the official Twitter account of Chennai Super Kings. The clip, which was shared ahead of the team’s clash with Gujarat Titans, has gathered more than 50,000 views and tons of reactions.

Speaking of the clash, Gujarat Titans managed to snatch a thrilling win against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Chennai, while batting first, put on a decent 169/5 on the board on the back of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 73 off 48 balls, and Ambati Rayadu’s 46 off 31.

Chasing the total, Gujarat at one time was 87/5 but David Miller’s superlative 94 off 51 and stand-in captain Rashid Khan’s blazing cameo provided enough fuel to the team. Gujarat Titans won the match with one ball remaining to strengthen its dominance on the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side has now won five of its six games, while Chennai has just one win in six matches.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here