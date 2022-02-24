'Ravindra Jadeja's Return Plus for India; Allrounder Improves Team Combination'

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes Ravindra Jadeja had the ability to change the complexion of the game when India take on Sri Lanka in the first of the three-match T20I series in Lucknow on Thursday. Jadeja being Jadeja can not only field well, he can bat big at seven; also, he can get his overs finished in a jiffy. A multi-utility player in its own! “Jadeja’s return is a plus, he always improves the team’s combination in all formats. In the last two or three years, the way he has improved his batting, he is no longer a No.7 or No.8 player and in ODIs and T20Is, he can bat at even No.6 if the conditions are good,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

The all-rounder will be playing his first game since November when he last represented India at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2021. India will go into the series as firm favorites especially after blanking West Indies in a three-match T20 as well as ODI series. Although, Nehra believes Sri Lanka will come hard since they had shown some tough fight in Australia, winning the final match. They also took the second game to the super over.

“One can hope that Sri Lanka will play well here considering they are fresh from a tour of Australia and give a better fight to India than West Indies did,” said Nehra

“The West Indies had a few moments for themselves in the ODIs and T20Is but they could never finish them. Sri Lanka also experienced something similar in Australia and they would want to get some change to that scoreline here.”

With the number of claimants increasing heading into T20 World Cup, there will be no let-up in India’s willingness to experiment or their intensity in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, beginning in Lucknow on Thursday.

Coming off a 3-0 clean sweep of the West Indies, the in-form Indians will look to do an encore against the visiting Sri Lankans, and the Rohit Sharma-led squad has a realistic chance of achieving that.

