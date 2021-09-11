Ravindra Jadeja’s Sister Criticises His Wife For Flouting Covid-19 Protocol

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja, and his sister, Naynaba Jadeja, are involved in a political dispute. Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, whereas the cricketer’s sister Naynaba is part of the Congress. Naynaba recently criticised Rivaba for allegedly violating the Covid-19 guidelines during a political event in Gujarat. According to Marathi news website Lokmat, Rivaba participated in a programme, where several people gathered and flouted the pandemic guidelines. Rivaba was also not wearing her mask properly.

Naynaba criticised Rivaba for her careless attitude amid the Covid-19 pandemic and said people who were present at the event will be responsible for the possible third wave in Gujarat. Political tensions have been running high at the allrounder’s house as Rivaba is said to be supported by the cricketer while Naynaba is backed by her father and sister.

Rivaba has been a part of controversy before as well. She was criticised for not wearing a mask in August 2020. She was seen maskless while getting out of a car in Rajkot and was even stopped by police.

According to Bangalore Mirror, Rivaba also argued with a female cop after being stopped, which resulted in the officer’s blood pressure getting shot up. Ravindra Jadeja was also with her in the car, but he had his mask on.

Meanwhile, the present Covid-19 situation in Gujarat is stable. The state reported 21 new cases and zero deaths on Friday. The active caseload is 158. The total confirmed cases in Gujarat increased to 8,15,344.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently in England, and will soon fly to the United Arab Emirates for the remaining season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He is part of the Chennai Super Kings which is on the second spot.

