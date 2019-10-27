Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rawalpindi, Karachi Proposed as Venues For SL Test Series: Report

Test match cricket is likely to see the light of day in Pakistan once again in December 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |October 27, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
Rawalpindi, Karachi Proposed as Venues For SL Test Series: Report

Test match cricket is likely to see the light of day in Pakistan once again in December 2019, with the Pakistan Cricket Board putting forward Rawalpindi and Karachi as the two possible venues where Pakistan could play a two match Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the series will go ahead if Sri Lanka Cricket gives it the green signal, and as of now, it is not known if any players are reluctant on touring Pakistan.

Sri Lanka toured Pakistan earlier in the year for three ODIs and two T20Is from late September to early October, and it is reported that the smoothness with which the tour went ahead may convince some of the Sri Lankan players of touring the country once again. The islanders also completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series.

If the Test match in Rawalpindi goes through, it would be the first time the city would be hosting international Test cricket after 2004, when India played there last.

The last time Pakistan hosted a Test match was the one that was abandoned in Lahore within two days, after the Sri Lankan team bus was the target of a terrorist attack in 2009.

pakistanPakistan vs Sri Lankasri lankaSri Lanka vs Pakistan

