PTI | Updated: July 12, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
Raymon Reifer Picks Five as India 'A' Suffer Batting Collapse Against Windies 'A'

Taunton: India ‘A’ once again struggled in the first innings, folding up for 192 in response to the West Indies ‘A’ score of 302 on day two of the second unofficial Test on Wednesday. At stumps, West India ‘A’ had made a promising start in their second innings with the score reading 96/1 with John Campbell (43) and Jermaine Blackwood (23) at the crease.

West Indies ‘A’ could only add a run to their overnight score, ending at 302 in 90.5 overs with Shamarh Brooks scoring an unbeaten 122.

Like the previous game, Indian batsmen had a hard time facing the red ball in the first innings. Raymon Reifer (5/50) and Oshane Thomas (3/66) wrecked the Indian innings that lasted 48 overs.

In the absence of openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth (10) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (23) did not make the most of the opportunity. Captain Karun Nair (42) and Ankit Bawne (43 not out) were the only ones to show some resistance against the West Indies ‘A’ attack.

Rishabh Pant (3), playing his first game of the series, lasted only 13 balls.

Brief Scores: West Indies ‘A’: 302 and 96/1; India ‘A’: 192 (K Nair 42)

First Published: July 12, 2018, 9:12 AM IST

