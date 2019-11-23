Rayudu To Give Ranji Trophy a Miss, Cites 'Politics' in HCA as Reason

India batsman Ambati Rayudu has opted out of representing Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy, citing ‘a lot of politics’ in the team as the reason, according to a report in Telangana Today.
Rayudu, who led Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said, "In all honesty, I was looking forward to play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy this season. But unfortunately, the script did not go on the expected lines.
There is a lot of politics in the team and the atmosphere was not conducive for good cricket. I felt very uncomfortable."
Rayudu took to Twitter to raise the issue to Telangana's Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao.
Rayadu further said, that he had informed Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin about his decision.
"I did have a talk with the president. He always said he was trying his best. But it never happened," Rayudu said.
"I feel he should have initiated stronger measures but he did not do that. I feel there were more election promises and as a result, the game suffered.
"It hurt me a lot. A few players, who did not deserve to be in the team, were included in the team because of the election promises. If this happens, how can a team improve? My hands were tight for the playing eleven when it came to few players and they were untouchable during the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
"If you look at the team, some of the players are selected because of the influence of some club secretaries. Sometimes, merit takes a back seat. This is unfortunate. Rich, influential and politicians' children get preferences in Hyderabad teams. This is a true fact. We have to stop this buck. Since someone had to speak out, I thought I should do this. This is how bad the system has become in HCA."
Rayudu also expressed his displeasure with the appointment of Arjun Yadav as coach.
“He is not a qualified coach and has conflict of interest which has not been addressed yet," Rayudu said.
"He is not fit to be the Ranji coach. It is because of his father's influence he has been able to become the coach. I feel it was an election promise to make him (Arjun) as the coach.”
