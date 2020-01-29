Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 175 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Raza Takes Career-Best Seven Wickets as Zimbabwe Pad Lead

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza picked up a career-best seven wickets as the hosts built a 175-run lead over Sri Lanka on the third day of the second Test in Harare on Wednesday.

AFP |January 29, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Raza Takes Career-Best Seven Wickets as Zimbabwe Pad Lead

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza picked up a career-best seven wickets as the hosts built a 175-run lead over Sri Lanka on the third day of the second Test in Harare on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Raza claimed three wickets apiece in the morning and afternoon sessions to finish with figures of 7 for 113 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 293.

Raza's haul was the second best for Zimbabwe in Test cricket, after former legbreak bowler Paul Strang's eight for 109 against New Zealand at Bulawayo in 2000.

Rain again brought an early end to the day as Zimbabwe reached 62 for 1 at stumps in their second innings with Prince Masvaure unbeaten on 26.

Craig Ervine was the only Zimbabwe wicket to fall after tea when he edged behind off Vishwa Fernando for 13. Play will start early on Thursday at 0735 GMT.

For the second Test in succession Zimbabwe were forced to make a concussion substitution after opening batsman Kevin Kasuza was again struck on the helmet while fielding at short leg.

Kasuza was diagnosed with mild concussion and will take no further part in the match. All-rounder Timycen Maruma has been drafted in to take his place.

Kusal Mendis (22) was the first man to go after Sri Lanka resumed on their overnight score of 122 for two, caught off the bowling of Raza after a firm pull shot hit Kasuza and looped to Carl Mumba at square leg.

Kasuza collapsed to the ground and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. He was then sent to hospital for scans, having been substituted out of the first Test after suffering a delayed concussion following a similar incident.

Raza snaffled a return catch to remove Dinesh Chandimal for six and then bowled a well-set Dhananjaya de Silva on the stroke of lunch for 42.

The Pakistan-born Raza trapped Niroshan Dickwella early in the afternoon session to complete his five-wicket haul before Suranga Lakmal chipped tamely to short mid-on.

Angelo Mathews, who made his first Test double century in the series opener, top-scored for Sri Lanka with a gritty 64 from 158 balls before he was caught behind down the legside off Mumba.

A brilliant diving catch by substitute fielder Brian Mudzinganyama gave Raza his seventh wicket and Victor Nyauchi had Vishwa Fernando last man out for a battling 38.

Sri Lanka lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by 10 wickets.

Craig ErvineDinesh Chandimalniroshan dickwellasikandar razaSuranga LakmalVishwa FernandoZimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more