RCA Handed Administrative Power During BCCI Apex Council Meeting

Dinner

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 285 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

269/5 (99.4)

England trail by 106 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

PTI |December 1, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI's Apex Council's decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country.

A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI's Apex Council's decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country.

"The RCA issue related to hand over of operations was taken up and it was approved by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI functionary said.

"After this decision, RCA will function like any other cricket association and the state team will now operate under the aegis of the association (RCA)," the source added.

The issue of forming the Cricket Advisory Committee, which will pick a new selection panel, has not come up so far.

A senior BCCI functionary, however, said that it was the prerogative of the General Body -- which will meet on Sunday -- to decide on the issue of forming the CAC.

The Apex Council meeting was to resume later in the day but it turned out to be an informal affair. The Council is likely to meet on Sunday.

Now, the focus will be on the AGM on Sunday with the BCCI seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee, constitute cricket committees like the CAC and appoint the Board's representative at the ICC.

Representatives of the Physically Challenged and Blind cricket associations will also meet BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday to discuss their issues.

Also, India's U-19 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
