RCB Allrounder Washington Sundar Out of IPL 2021; Doubtful For T20 World Cup Too

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without their allrounder Washington Sundar for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 after he failed to fully recover from an finger injury. Sundar had sustained the injury in UK last month which ruled him out of the ongoing Test series between India and England as well.

Sundar hurt his finger during a warm-up match in the lead up of the five-match series. “Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to a finger injury," RCB said in a media release on Monday.

As per news agency PTI, Sundar appeared in a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru a few days back but could not clear that.

Bengal cricketer Akash Deep, who is with RCB as their net bowler, has been named as Sundar’s replacement.

“Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement. The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket," the statement read.

The 24-year-old Deep is a medium-pacer who has played nine first-class matches apart from 11 List A and 15 T20 games as well. In 15 T20s, he has taken 21 wickets at 16.85 and an economy of 6.67.

The second leg of IPL 2021 resumes in UAE when Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

RCB will resume their campaign on September 20 when they take on former two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When the league was suspended in the first week of May this year, RCB were in the third spot having won five of their seven matches while losing twice.

