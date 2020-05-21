RCB Asks Fans to Guess Which Batsman Has Scored 21 Half-centuries for the Team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared a graphic across their social media accounts asking fans a trivia question on their team.
In their latest challenge, the team has revealed the name of three out of four players who have scored the most number of half-centuries in the tournament.
The highest number of 50s, which stands at 38, is by Viral Kohli. He is followed by AB De Villiers, who has scored 30 half-centuries. Then there is Jacques Kallis with 11 fifities in his kitty.
The challenge was to guess the name of the player who has till now scored 21 half-centuries in the tournament.
The post has been captioned as “Here are our top 4 players with most half-centuries for RCB:
1. Virat Kohli
2. AB de Villiers
3. ______________
4. Jacques Kallis
Can you tell us who is missing in this series?"
RCB had previously shared childhood pictures of four of their current players and asked fans to guess who was who.
“Here's taking a trip way down memory lane! Can you tell us who these young superstars are," RCB posted on their official Twitter and Instagram handle.
The 2020 edition of the IPL was supposed to have been held earlier this year but had to be postponed due to the ever-evolving threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, a recent report indicated that the tournament could likely be held later this year.
Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that while it is still early days, the BCCI is looking to zoom in on the end-September to November period to organise the cash-rich league to start India's domestic season in the post-coronavirus era.
