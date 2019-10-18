RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff
Navnita will be working with Evan Speechly, the head physiotherapist and Shanker Basu, strength & conditioning coach to identify, evaluate, provide guidance and implement massage therapy to suit the team and any relevant prevailing conditions.
