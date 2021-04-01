- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
RCB Director Names three Youngsters Who can Make an Impact in IPL 2021
RCB director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson named three uncapped Indian cricketers – Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudesai and Mohammed Azharuddeen – as the ones the franchise has big hopes from.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 9:54 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), continuing their hunt for their first ever elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, are hoping some of the new players they acquired for the season can help them go beyond what the teamachieved last year. While youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar have become integral parts of the RCB unit in recent years, the Bangalore franchise are counting on some of the additions to the team to be the final missing piece of the jigsaw.
RCB director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson named three uncapped Indian cricketers – Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudesai and Mohammed Azharuddeen – as the ones the franchise has big hopes from.
Rajat Patidar, who was sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh to RCB, is a veteran player in Indian domestic cricket, though he has been picked in the IPL for the first time. Hesson said Patidar’s strike rate and ability to hit big in the middle overs of a T20 match is something RCB have been tracking for the last two years.
“It’s his (Raja Patidar) first IPL. He’s 27 years old so he understands the first-class system well. He’s a top-quality batsman. He has done well domestically both in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare. He’s a guy we’ve watched for two years,” said Hesson.
Mohammed Azharuddeen, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Keralawho made a splash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, could be the spark RCB need in their middle order, Hesson said.
He called him “enterprising” and mentioned that his century against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali brought him into limelight.
Azharuddeen, who had smashed 137 not out off 54 balls with 11 sixes in a T20 vs Mumbai, could also take over wicketkeeping duties from AB de Villiers. Josh Philippe, who shared keeping duties with De Villiers last year, is not with the squad this year.
Hesson mentioned Suyash Prabhudesai as the other new addition who can have an impact at RCB this year, mentioning him as “an undoubted finisher.”
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule