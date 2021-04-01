RCB Director Names three Youngsters Who can Make an Impact in IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), continuing their hunt for their first ever elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title, are hoping some of the new players they acquired for the season can help them go beyond what the teamachieved last year. While youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar have become integral parts of the RCB unit in recent years, the Bangalore franchise are counting on some of the additions to the team to be the final missing piece of the jigsaw.

RCB director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson named three uncapped Indian cricketers – Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudesai and Mohammed Azharuddeen – as the ones the franchise has big hopes from.

Rajat Patidar, who was sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh to RCB, is a veteran player in Indian domestic cricket, though he has been picked in the IPL for the first time. Hesson said Patidar’s strike rate and ability to hit big in the middle overs of a T20 match is something RCB have been tracking for the last two years.

“It’s his (Raja Patidar) first IPL. He’s 27 years old so he understands the first-class system well. He’s a top-quality batsman. He has done well domestically both in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare. He’s a guy we’ve watched for two years,” said Hesson.

Mohammed Azharuddeen, the wicketkeeper-batsman from Keralawho made a splash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, could be the spark RCB need in their middle order, Hesson said.

He called him “enterprising” and mentioned that his century against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali brought him into limelight.

Azharuddeen, who had smashed 137 not out off 54 balls with 11 sixes in a T20 vs Mumbai, could also take over wicketkeeping duties from AB de Villiers. Josh Philippe, who shared keeping duties with De Villiers last year, is not with the squad this year.

Hesson mentioned Suyash Prabhudesai as the other new addition who can have an impact at RCB this year, mentioning him as “an undoubted finisher.”