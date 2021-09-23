RCB has Mastered the Successful Integration of Cricket and Lifestyle, Reckons VP Rajesh Menon

Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore remain one of the few franchises to have not had an IPL title to their name despite being part of all the previous season, RCB remains one of the most popular franchises partly owing to the brand of King Kohli and but they have managed to cultivate a pan-India and international fanbase and group of RCB loyalists. While the pandemic break came at the worst time possible for RCB and while the players try to regroup, behind the scenes brand RCB too has been hard to work. Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB talks about those efforts, about diverse fanbase that extends beyond the borders of Bangalore and more.

RCB wore blue jerseys in their opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. What prompted the switch to blue from the established special green jerseys of past seasons?

Royal Challengers Bangalore has always been a conscious brand about the environment and the related cause. As an evolving brand, we try our best to be in sync with the changing environment and do our bits that needs immediate attention and support. When in May, around the first leg of IPL 2021, India was facing a health emergency with the surge in rising cases of Covid, we wanted to do our part in whatever little way we can. Hence, we had announced the Blue Jersey initiative but the tournament came to a pause and we couldn’t go ahead as planned. We have ensured we keep our promise with the fans in our endeavour to support fight Covid 19 in India with this cause- led initiative. RCB wore the Blue Jersey in the opening match of the IPL 2021 season resumption against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20th, 2021, to pay homage to the Frontline Warriors. The blue jerseys worn by the team will be auctioned and the revenue generated will be used in the assistance of vaccination deployment in India. This is in the efforts of our collaboration with GiveIndia and Fankind.

What are the challenges that the team faces in the second half considering the momentum RCB had built on the pitch in the first half of the campaign? How is the team keeping themselves energized with a 6-month break in action?

The IPL Governing Council and the BCCI took the right decision to postpone the tournament earlier this year in the interest of safety and security of the members involved. We have had a great start to the tournament in the first leg and we would like to capitalise on the No. 3 position that we currently find ourselves in the points table. During these times, there will be circumstances which we need to be ready, so we are mentally prepared for anything that comes our way. The break in the tournament was something that could not be avoided, but we have ensured that we keep engaging with our players and staff members. The team management have already had multiple meetings and Virat and coaching staffs have been taking personal interest to see that all the players peak at the right time when we begin the tournament. We got time to look into our strategies and plan the next half of the tournament to lead the way successfully in good health for everyone.

RCB Captain Virat Kohli has spoken about the need to keep the bio-bubble in UAE secure. What are the challenges of playing in this situation that restricts contact and will keep the stands sparsely populated?

In the safety and interest of all our members, we have put into place strict bio- bubble in accordance with the protocols set by the BCCI. Living in a bubble is challenging and few of our players have been in consecutive bubbles across the world. We have specialist in the group who have dedicated strategies to ensure mental health of all our players. Our training encompasses diverse formats which includes strength and conditioning, gym sessions, net practice, recovery sessions as we aim to break the monotony of living a bubble life. We do understand the need for some time out and do things other than cricket. It’s important to space out and engage in different things to bring that rotation into a routine. Therefore, we always ensure to provide the best in the class facility team room. Here in Dubai, we have a very big venue with a lot of activities & sports like Golf, Shooting and Horse Riding. We always have a designated area to indulge in leisure and perform some recreational activities. We also put thoughtful focus in planning a lot of team gatherings to unwind & relax, so the team feels at home. Mike Hesson takes a personal interest in planning a lot of team bonding exercises, with volunteers from the team to engage every individual at some level, to make them feel included and be part of one family. We do a lot of activities, which has now become a ritual for every season like Karaoke night and the team really looks forward to it.

The team has a diverse fanbase that extends beyond the borders of Bangalore. How has brand RCB connected fans from across the country and the world through digital engagement?

Fans will see much more engaging segments on the RCB Mobile Application and Digital channels during the tournament ahead. Through our dedicated Ips, we have been committed to engaging with our fans. RCB was named as the most engaged sports team in the world on Instagram in April, towards the start of the first leg of the tournament. We have even surpassed other IPL teams and global giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, who have a higher following than RCB. We will continue to bring interesting interactions for our fans for their continued support on these platforms.

The weather in Dubai isn’t ideal with the heat and humidity. How is the team battling this obstacle and do you feel like it may be a tough bridge to get over?

The weather in UAE has always been very hot, and through our engagements with the players before we arrived, the entire group was mentally prepared to be ready for such conditions. We have been cognizant of such sultry weather which is why our training sessions have plenty of water breaks. Recovering sessions also have been occupying a lot of time since the heat sometimes can take a toll on a player’s performance. Mental tenacity and resilience will be key in this leg and we’re confident that the boys have every bit of it. They are familiar with the conditions from the past 2020 tournament happening here in UAE.

RCB has done a great job of cultivating a pan-India and international fanbase. With the second leg, how does the team plan on engaging with the diverse fanbase? How important have digital means of communication become for the fanbase and the team through the pandemic?

One of the reasons RCB has established itself as a premium brand is that it has mastered the successful integration of cricket and lifestyle. We have been working incessantly to design assets that build the ethos of the brand in congruence with sports and lifestyle. This has been complemented with equal, if not, even higher levels of fan engagement on all our digital platforms.Through our cause-led initiative of the Blue Jersey, we are paying tribute to our frontline heroes and encouraging awareness for Covid health and safety protocols through #1Team1Fight on our digital streams. In this way, we try and create awareness and make an impact in society at large. Such high levels of digital engagement are only possible because of our fans who form the true force behind the franchise. To keep the fans engaged and entertained on and off-field is something we continuously work on and will continue to be our utmost priority.

