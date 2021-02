RCB IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought two of the three most expensive players in the IPL 2021 Auctions spending a total of Rs 29.25 crore on Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. While the Australian maverick went for a sum of Rs 14.25 crore, the New Zealand all-rounder was purchased for Rs 15 crore.

RCB also invested in all-rounder Dan Christian and Kerala wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammed Azharudeen.

RCB had a purse of INR 35.4 Crore with as many as 11 slots to fill in the IPL 2021 Auctions. They bought 8 players overall in the auctions spending Rs 35.05 crore.

The Virat Kohli-led franchise was looking to strengthen their middle order which is still over dependent on the Indian captain and the great AB de Villiers. The addition of Maxwell, who was in indifferent form for Kings XI Punjab last year will be a big boost for the franchise especially if Bengaluru is one of the hosts for the tournament - the smaller dimensions of the ground and the high-scoring nature of the pitch could make Maxwell the X-Factor for RCB at home.

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction: 8

Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharudeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Kona Srikar Bharat

Overseas Players: 3

Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian

Budget Spent: INR 35.05 Crore

Full Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharudeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Kona Srikar Bharat