RCB Issues 'Gentle Reminder' to Dan Christian for Appearing at 'The Grade Cricketer' Podcast

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian was given a warning for breach of contract for appearing in ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast where he shared some anecdotes related to Virat Kohli. He wasn’t alone there, NZ’s lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson was also present there and said that he refused to bowl to Kohli at the nets when the RCB skipper asked him to. Now the podcasters have taken down the episode from Youtube on request of Christian who was given a nudge by his franchise.

“I was informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for breach of contract… Dan was asked to request us to take that interview down by RCB. On account of our respect for Dan and his contract, we have taken it down,” said the channel’s co-host Sam Perry on Saturday.

But according to Indian Express, RCB have clarified on this issue and said the Australian cricketer was just given a ‘gentle reminder.’ “RCB issued a gentle reminder regarding the team’s media protocols to all their players recently (following Christian’s interview). Like every season, that note had been shared with the players before IPL 2021 as well. No official warning was issued to Dan Christian or any other individual player,” said the official.

Earlier in the day, help kept coming for Covid-ravaged nation which was reporting daily three lakh cases.Delhi Capitals batsman and Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated 30 Oxygen concentrators to Mission Vayu, for COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra. Mahratta Chamber of Commerce took to Twitter to thank Ajinkya Rahane for the donation and announced that they would send these concentrators to the most affected parts of Maharashtra.“Thank you so much Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 for your additional contribution of 30 Oxygen Concentrators to #MissionVayu. We will send these to the most affected districts of Maharashtra,” MCCIA tweeted.

