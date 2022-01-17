RCB, KKR And PBKS All Set to Target Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 Auction

With the addition of two new teams, 2022 season of the Indian Premier League is going to be a grand affair. The BCCI allowed the old franchises to retain the maximum of five players from the last season which they have already done, while the two new teams can sign only three players ahead of the auction. The BCCI has asked the two new IPL franchises – to be based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow – to complete the signing of three players by January 22. The deadline has been given after the process of formally approving the ownership of CVC Capital for the Ahmedabad franchise was completed.

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to enter the IPL 2022 auction which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Iyer was associated with the Delhi franchise since his IPL debut in 2015, while he was named the captain midway in the 2018 season. The 27-year-old enjoyed success as Delhi Capitals’ skipper and took the franchise to their maiden IPL final in the 2020 season. However, a shoulder injury forced Iyer to miss the first half of IPL 2021 as Rishabh Pant was named the captain in his absence. The franchise decided to retain Pant as their skipper when Iyer returned in the second half of the season.

Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Delhi released Iyer as the Mumbai-born player wanted a leadership role in the squad.

The 27-year-old is going to be in demand amongst the new teams for the next season. He is not expected to join the new franchises as the old are looking to battle it out in the auction to get him on board.

According to a report in the Times of India, Royal Challengers Bangalore will go big for Iyer in the auction as they want him to lead the team after Virat Kohli stepping down from the position.

“Post Virat Kohli quitting the RCB captaincy, RCB are really interested in having Iyer as their next captain. Expect them to bid aggressively for the Mumbaikar in next month’s auction in Bangalore,” Time of India quoted the source.

The report further suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will also join RCB in the bidding war for the 27-year-old.

“The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are also expected to eye him in the auction,” he said.

