RCB Launch New Team Jersey Ahead of IPL 2022 - WATCH

A few hours after announcing their new skipper, Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday unveiled their new jersey which the players will sport in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The launch took place at an event called ‘RCB Unbox’ in Bengaluru while the first look of the outfit was also shared on franchise’s social media handles.

The franchise took to Twitter on Saturday evening and released a short video in which the team’s new-look jersey, coloured in red and black could be seen.

“New season. New threads. Time to #PlayBold while looking #Bold. #RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022,” the caption of the video read. (IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates)

Earlier, former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was named Virat Kohli’s successor – the new captain of RCB.

Du Plessis, one of the consistent performers for Chennai Super Kings, was an obvious choice after Virat Kohli decided to call time on his leadership role for the franchise after a decade during which their trophy drought didn’t end. He was bought for Rs 7 crore by RCB and is available for the whole season.

Du Plessis was handed over the cap by team’s chairman Prathmesh Mishra and director cricket operations Mike Hesson in an event here.

“Obviously coming in as an outsider, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity. I have played a lot of IPL cricket. I understand the dynamics and it’s no small thing to trust an outsider which is an overseas player to do the job of the leader,” Du Plessis said.

A four-time IPL winner, the 37-year-old Du Plessis has so far played 100 games, scoring 2935 runs at a strike-rate of 131-plus. He scored 633 runs for CSK in last year’s IPL-winning campaign.

The Indian great Kohli, who is currently playing in the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka, also congratulated Du Plessis in a recorded video message.

“I couldn’t be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend, someone I’ve known over the years,” Kohli said.

“We’ve been in touch for many years now. He’s one of the few guys I’ve gotten to know a little bit more apart from cricket. My partnership with Faf is going to be exciting. The squad we’ve put together is amazing. Our team looks balanced and strong, and I can’t wait to get started,” he added.

