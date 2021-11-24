RCB Launch Star Studded Music Video to Celebrate Play Bold Spirit

Royal Challengers Bangalore have embodied the philosophy of #PLAYBOLD both on and off the field. The philosophy entails pushing boundaries, always challenging status quo, never backing down and to keep hustling in style.

With the IPL 2022 Mega Auction just on the horizon, RCB celebrates this spirit and the togetherness of the team, paying tribute to the undying ‘Never Give Up’ attitude of every member involved in the journey through this exciting music video.

Directed and choreographed by Dhanashree Verma with music by Harsh Upadhyay, the video features top stars from the team in Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell among others, donning the latest PUMA X RCB athleisure collection, while performing the Hustle signature dance step. The video inspires RCB’s wide geography of fans to ‘Never Give Up and Don’t Back Down’.

Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling!Celebrating togetherness & the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100% every time they wear the RCB colours.#WeAreChallengers #MusicVideo #RCBHookStepChallenge pic.twitter.com/Y8tfH3y8Qz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 23, 2021

Speaking about the video Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head, RCB said, “The core thought behind the Play Bold philosophy is, you don’t know what’s on the other side unless you are willing to try to find that out by committing to it fully. #PLAYBOLD narrative is one that every member of the team believes in, and we wanted to celebrate that philosophy and mindset. This video is dedicated to every member in the team and the fans who have been part of this journey.”

Speaking about her experience of directing and choreographing the dance music video, Dhanashree Verma said, “It was so much fun working on this video with the RCB cricketers. Having seen the effort of the RCB players in everything they do, I began appreciating the #PlayBold mentality, which not only helps in sport, but in our daily lives too. RCB is my extended family, and it was only fitting that I dedicate this video to every member in the team and to the thousands of fans out there.”

