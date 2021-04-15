RCB Star AB de Villiers Throws Light on His Preparations After Last Playing Competitive Cricket During IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) a few weeks before the start of the tournament.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Ab De Villiers, 37, had not played any competitive cricket since the 2020 IPL in which RCB were knocked out in the first Eliminator on November 6.

However, the former South Africa captain smashed 48 off 27 balls to lead RCB to victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the 2021 season.

Also Read: SRH vs RCB Preview – RCB Seek To Build Early Momentum on Slow Turner at Chepauk

“I haven’t played any games but I have worked very very hard. As a professional sportsman, it is all about coming to a tournament when you personally feel comfortable with where you and your game is at,” de Villiers said in a video tweeted by the franchise.

“I reached a stage a few weeks back when I was ready to play if a tournament happened tomorrow. It’s a good place to be, fitness-wise and skill-wise I was in a place two weeks ago when I felt I was ready for the IPL. That never guarantees anything so I come here with an open mind,” he further said.

De Villiers said that he had taken a three-month break from any cricket training after the 2020 IPL.

“I must say the work to get back to decent form was a lot harder than before. The last game I played was in the last IPL but that doesn’t mean that I didn’t work hard. I started about two months ago, which means for about three months I did nothing apart from staying fit. In the last two months I started hitting the cricket ball and I think I have hit a fair amount now. Enough to get myself into a space where I am ready to go,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here