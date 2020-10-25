RCB vs CSK Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs CSK Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs CSK Dream11 Captain / RCB vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently third on the standing table with the same number of points and wins as the first two teams – Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. An epic battle between the two of the greatest Indian captains in limited over – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni – is usually very competitive due to the fiercely passionate nature of both sides.

However, given the status of MS Dhoni and co. in the ongoing tournament, the clash is rather subdued. One of the must watch face-offs that would have been way too appealing in another scenario, seems toned because of the CSK squad’s miserable situation. CSK have tried to change the batting order leaving out Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav. Sam Curran is opening with Faf followed by the likes of Rayudu, Gaikwad, and Jadeja. However, given last night’s scenario where Chennai lost six wickets in the power play against MI, Dhoni might have to do some serious evaluation to firm the batting line-up. Also South African spinner Imran Tahir has been finally included in the playing XI. Unfortunately, his late inclusion and overall poor performance by the team have failed to bring the most out of the googly bowler.

After registering five consecutive wins, the Virat Kohli led team have now just three losses in their 10 outings so far this season. If they manage to beat the Super Kings, it will be the first time they defeat fantastic rivals twice in the same season. They crushed the Chennai team on October 10 in Sharjah. RCB has managed to fix a solid top order with AB, Devdutt and RCB skipper retaining their good forms with the bat. AB is contributing valuable runs as well as maintaining as a keeper behind the stumps. On the other hand, Chahal, Sundar and Saini are doing well for the bowling unit. However, it was Mohammed Siraj that has become the new and large ray of hope for his side after displaying cracking figures of 4-2-8-3 in the last game.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Match Details

October 25 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

RCB vs CSK IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs CSK IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Monu Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir