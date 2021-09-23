RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 match, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 match 35 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings:

The Friday contest in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is excepted to serve the viewers with utmost entertainment as the biggest superstars of the cricket world, namely Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be going up against each other. Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will be crossing swords with Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, in the 35th match on Friday, September 24, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK scripted a nail-biting victory in their last match against Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. Challengers, on the other hand, were seen struggling in their opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK are currently second in the points table with six victories and two losses whereas RCB are placed at third place with five victories and three losses.

The last encounter between the two sides during IPL 2021 was clinched by Chennai as they outclassed Bangalore by a massive 69 runs. RCB will hope for redemption in the Friday match to return back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports Networks will telecast the RCB vs CSK encounter.

RCB vs CSK Live Streaming

RCB vs CSK game will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs CSK Match Details

The RCB vs CSK match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 24, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel

RCB vs CSK Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga

Chennai Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran

