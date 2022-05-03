RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 Match, May 4, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 49 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings: A change in leadership helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last IPL match. Chennai had kicked off their IPL campaign on a poor note as they remained winless in their first four games. But on April 30, Chennai announced that Ravindra Jadeja had relinquished the captaincy role and MS Dhoni will lead the team.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Chennai secured their third win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And now Chennai aim to keep their winning momentum intact as they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL on Wednesday.

Fifth-placed Bangalore come into the fixture after conceding a six-wicket defeat in their last IPL match against league leaders Gujarat Titans. A win against Chennai will help Bangalore in surpassing Hyderabad in the IPL standings.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match.

RCB vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs CSK Match Details

The RCB vs CSK match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune on Wednesday, May 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here