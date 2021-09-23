RCB vs CSK Head to Head record in IPL/IPL 2021: Most Runs, Key Stats

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and it will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

Bangalore are coming into this game after a humiliating nine-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and they will look to go back to winning ways via this game.

On the other hand, Chennai withstood the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game and will look to continue their winning march.

CSK and RCB top scorer in IPL 2021:

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell leads RCB’s batting chart in IPL 2021 with 233 runs from eight games.

Faf du Plessis is Chennai’s top scorer in the 14th edition of IPL. The former South Africa skipper has scored 320 runs for CSK in eight games.

RCB vs CSK head to head:

Bangalore and Chennai have faced each other on 28 occasions in the cash-rich league so far with CSK winning 18 of those encounters. RCB have won nine games while one match had no results.

RCB vs CSK Previous fight

The last two teams met in the first leg of IPL, Chennai Super Kings hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs.

Last five results:

Chennai defeated RCB by 69 runs

Chennai defeated RCB by eight wickets

RCB defeated Chennai by 37 runs

RCB defeated Chennai by 1 run

CSK defeated RCB by seven wickets

RCB vs CSK telecast and live-streaming

The 35th IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the Bangalore and Chennai’s match is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

RCB vs CSK Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson/Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja

