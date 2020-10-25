RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 44: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 44: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be a sunny day with no signs of precipitation in the city. The pitch will be favourable to spinners from both the teams and it can also benefit the batsmen.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 44: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report| The 44th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3.30 pm IST.

It is going to be a sunny day with no signs of precipitation in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees.

RCB vs CSK Match 44: Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be favourable to spinners from both the teams and it can also benefit the batsmen. This match will be crucial for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings since the team have delivered one of their worst performances in this season. Currently, the team are placed at the eighth position on the points table. In their last match, they lost against the Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets.

For Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, it will be a match to remain consistent with their performance and use the batting friendly pitch to set a strong target. They have won their last match on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Toss will be an important factor here and based on recent results, the teams would go for fielding first. Batting second would be easier for the opponents and the team winning the toss would be looking to bowl first. The spinner might have to struggle with their pace initially.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings

WHEN: October 25 at 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar