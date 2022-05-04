RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Dhoni's Rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings to Challenge Wounded Bangalore

Read more

CSK on the the other hand have returned to winning ways with comeback of Dhoni as the leader of the side. They registered a 13-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter and will surely look to maintain the spree.

As the two heavyweights square off to lit up the tournament, let’s have a look at all important details related to the game:

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 49th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 4, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

