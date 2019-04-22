Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 Match in Bangalore Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2019, 12:22 AM IST

Match 39, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 21 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run

Man of the Match: Parthiv Patel

Live Blog

Highlights

23:55(IST)
23:51(IST)

RCB WIN: What is happening out here. Another ball and another six by Dhoni. AB de Villiers had a chance to catch but he too doesn't get to the ball. What an innings this has been. Eight needed from two balls here. Next ball Dhoni gets a six and it's a run out on the last ball. RCB win by one run.

23:47(IST)

Umesh Yadav comes for the last over and Dhoni pulls him for a four. Dhoni would still fancy his cances to get to the total. And on the next ball Dhoni hits perhaps the biggest six one can ever see. He send the ball 111m away. The match is on. 16 runs needes from 4 balls now. 

23:44(IST)

OUT: Fourth ball of the over, and Dhoni still doesn't run. This is a big surrise considering Bravo is capable of hitting a boundary. But on the fifth ball he does. This is getting really close. But on the last ball Saini dismisses Bravo. Excellent bowling by the youngster. It's 136/7 after 19 overs. 

23:41(IST)

Saini comes for the peultimate over and Dhoni doesn't connect on first two and and doesn't run. On the third he hits a six over point. To add to that it's a no ball. This is a gift to Chennai Super Kings. So now the equation has come down to 27 form 9 balls. 

23:41(IST)

Saini comes for the peultimate over and Dhoni doesn't connect on first two and and doesn't run. On the third he hits a six over point. To add to that it's a no ball. This is a gift to Chennai Super Kings. So now the equation has come down to 27 form 9 balls. 

23:37(IST)
23:35(IST)

FIFTY FOR DHONI: Now Dale Steyn comes into the attack. And it will be their fast bowlers who will finish the proceedings. CSK need a cameo from Dwyane Bravo. Ones and twos won't help at the moment. Chennai needs boundaries here. They need some luck going their way. And Dhoni connects. It's fifty for him. CSK are 123/6 in 17.4 overs. 

23:29(IST)

OUT: Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. And Jadeja almost gets a four through midwicket , if not for Pawan Negi's brilliant effort. The fielder fails to stop the ball cleanly and just pulls it back in time to save crucial runs for his side. But a mixup between Dhoni and Jadeja results in the departure of the latter. Chennai are 108/6. 

23:25(IST)

Chahal comes to bowl his final over. And still no signs of boundaries for CSK. They need a couple of 20-run overs to make a comeback in the chase, or this match will slip out of their grip. And Dhoni launches the ball into the orbit for a big six. CSK are now 105/5 after 16 overs. 

23:20(IST)

MS Dhoni holds the key now. Last few overs have been pretty poor for them and they need boundaries here. The equation is still not out of hand for Chennai Super Kings. They just need to connect well with the bat. And Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni's new partner is fully capable of doing that. After 15 overs it's 92/5. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:18(IST)

Chennai Super Kings in a spot of bother. We've seen MS Dhoni do it the last time at the Chinnaswamy Stadium versus RCB. Will we see this happen once again this year?

23:11(IST)

OUT: And just when it looked like Chennai Super Kings were taking it away from the home team, Yuzvendra Chahal has castled Rayudu. He must be disappointed with himself for not being able to make a mark here. He departs for 29. Chennai Super Kings are 83/5. 

23:08(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Finally a boundary coming out of Rayudu's bat. He dances down the track to Umesh Yadav and dispatches one into the stands over long on. Chennai Super Kings need a lot more of those and from MS Dhoni's bat. In the meantime these two bring up fifty partnership. After 12.5 overs it's 82/4. 

23:03(IST)

MISS: Chahal comes on for another over. This is a good partnership builiding for CSK. Dhoni and Rayudu have added 41 together. But they need a big, big over to really get on with the chase. They'll have to target their bowlers. And out of no where RCB have a wicket here. Chahal produces a peach of a delivery that beats Rayudu. And Parthiv gets the bails off in a jiffy. But the umpire feels otherwise. A tough decision by the umpire. Just four runs come from the over. it's 70/4 after 12 overs. 

22:56(IST)

SIX: Dhoni is cutting loose now. He dances down the track and smashes Stoinis over covers for a six. This is an exceptional shot and CSK need a lot more of those. He is the main guy who can take Chennai Super Kings close to that target. After 10.5 overs it's 65/4. 

22:54(IST)
22:52(IST)

A change in the bowling attack now. Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack, but till now Dhoni and Rayudu have given the confidence that they can pull things back for CSK. The partnership is worth 29 now. After 10 overs it's 57/4. 

22:49(IST)
22:47(IST)

CSK batsmen are living dangerously here. But that's the only way to go about the chase now. They have to sneak in quick singles as well as go for the big shots. And Dhoni does just that to get a four. In the meantime, replays shows that the umpire failed to spot a no ball. After 9 overs it's 53/4. 

22:42(IST)
22:41(IST)

Dhoni looks like a man on a mission. He has just faced 6 deliveries till now but has got two fours already. A lot depends on how he plays. And if perhaps Rayudu can show his worth tonight, he might get a chance in the squad. But still a long way to go for CSk in this chase. After 8 overs it's 46/4. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:34(IST)

Four down and CSK in deep trouble. I think this is their poorest score in this IPL and will have to see if 'Captain Cool' can once again come to the rescue.  

22:30(IST)

OUT: What ois happening out there. RCB have picked up their fourth wicket. This time Umesh Yadav gets Jadhav caught by ABD. Pacers are on fire here as CSK batsmen are falling like a pack of cards. It's 28/4. 

22:28(IST)

Still no signs of Dhoni on the crease. Looks like CSK have got their strategy wrong to send Rayudu on number three. His slow innings up the order could put a lot of pressure on the upcoming batsmen. Meanwhile Jadhav gets a four through midwicket. CSK now move to 28/3 after 5.4 overs. 

22:26(IST)
22:19(IST)

OUT: A welcome four for CSK. Umesh gets his line wrong and the keeper fails to collect it cleanly. But on the very next ball, Du Plessis top edges on and AB de Villiers takes a scintillating catch. CSK are in big trouble at 17/3 after 4 overs.

22:15(IST)
22:15(IST)

This is an excellent start by RCB bowlers especially Dale Steyn who bagged two wickets in successive balls. CSK are in a spot of bother, but RCB still can't be complacent. They have players who can deliver the goods in tough situations. After 3.1 overs it's 13/2. 

22:02(IST)

OUT: Make it two in two. A perfect yorker to start with for Raina. Ball pitches in between Raina's bat and pads, and the batsman completely misses it. The stumps go for a toss. Raina goes for a duck. It's 6/2. 

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav complete a single. (IPL)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK):Umesh Yadav comes for the last over and Dhoni pulls him for a four. Dhoni would still fancy his cances to get to the total. And on the next ball Dhoni hits perhaps the biggest six one can ever see. He send the ball 111m away. The match is on. 16 runs needes from 4 balls now.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game and all but seal a play-off spot when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League game at Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21). Defending champions CSK will reach 16 points with a win at the M Chinnaswamy, a total that will likely guarantee them a place in the top 4. MS Dhoni missed their previous game with a stiff back but will likely be fit before the next game. These two teams played the tournament opener in Chennai and have had contrasting campaigns since. CSK are currently atop the points table whereas RCB’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread. RCB did beat KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they defended 213 despite Andre Russell and Nitish Rana taking the game to the final over.

It was only their second win in nine games so far but it kept their play-off chances alive. With AB de Villiers not playing on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli did the bulk of the heavy lifting and even scored his first century of the season. With AB expected to be back for the next game, RCB will look to notch up their first home win of the season. The bowling remains a concern for RCB as was evident at the Eden Gardens where Russell and Rana almost pulled off the impossible after KKR needed 113 off the last six overs. The hosts just fell short by 10 runs as Moeen Ali saved the day for RCB with both bat and ball, having defended 24 in the final over. On the other hand, CSK will fancy their chances of beating RCB again. Their team continues to operate well and they will start the game as favourites.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The last game was one to forget for RCB fans. RCB were bundled out for 70 on a slow, turning Chepauk wicket and CSK chased down the total with 2.2 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand.

WATCH OUT FOR

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper was at his fiery best both with bat and on the field during the previous game. RCB’s fortunes depend heavily on Kohli so another good display from him could see them pick up 2 wins on the trot.

Imran Tahir: The leg-spinner has been in fine form this season and has formed quite an understanding with Dhoni. He excelled in batter-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens and could easily do the same at the Chinnaswamy.
