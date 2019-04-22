RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 Match in Bangalore Highlights: As it Happened

And Parthiv Patel won that game single handedly, literally! #Yellove #RCBvCSK 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2019
Preview: Chennai Super Kings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game and all but seal a play-off spot when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League game at Bengaluru on Sunday (April 21). Defending champions CSK will reach 16 points with a win at the M Chinnaswamy, a total that will likely guarantee them a place in the top 4. MS Dhoni missed their previous game with a stiff back but will likely be fit before the next game. These two teams played the tournament opener in Chennai and have had contrasting campaigns since. CSK are currently atop the points table whereas RCB’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread. RCB did beat KKR at Kolkata on Friday night when they defended 213 despite Andre Russell and Nitish Rana taking the game to the final over.
It was only their second win in nine games so far but it kept their play-off chances alive. With AB de Villiers not playing on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli did the bulk of the heavy lifting and even scored his first century of the season. With AB expected to be back for the next game, RCB will look to notch up their first home win of the season. The bowling remains a concern for RCB as was evident at the Eden Gardens where Russell and Rana almost pulled off the impossible after KKR needed 113 off the last six overs. The hosts just fell short by 10 runs as Moeen Ali saved the day for RCB with both bat and ball, having defended 24 in the final over. On the other hand, CSK will fancy their chances of beating RCB again. Their team continues to operate well and they will start the game as favourites.
PREVIOUS MEETING
The last game was one to forget for RCB fans. RCB were bundled out for 70 on a slow, turning Chepauk wicket and CSK chased down the total with 2.2 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand.
WATCH OUT FOR
Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper was at his fiery best both with bat and on the field during the previous game. RCB’s fortunes depend heavily on Kohli so another good display from him could see them pick up 2 wins on the trot.
Imran Tahir: The leg-spinner has been in fine form this season and has formed quite an understanding with Dhoni. He excelled in batter-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens and could easily do the same at the Chinnaswamy.