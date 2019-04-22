RCB vs CSK, IPL 2019 Match in Bangalore Highlights: As it Happened

23:03(IST)

MISS: Chahal comes on for another over. This is a good partnership builiding for CSK. Dhoni and Rayudu have added 41 together. But they need a big, big over to really get on with the chase. They'll have to target their bowlers. And out of no where RCB have a wicket here. Chahal produces a peach of a delivery that beats Rayudu. And Parthiv gets the bails off in a jiffy. But the umpire feels otherwise. A tough decision by the umpire. Just four runs come from the over. it's 70/4 after 12 overs.