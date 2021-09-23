RCB vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 35: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

The 35th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will see the defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore playing against Chennai Super Kings. The RCB vs CSK will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, Friday.

This will be the second time in IPL 2021 that the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing againstformer skipper MS Dhoni. The first match between Chennai and Bangalore was hosted in Mumbai and the MS Dhoni-led side had ended up on the winning side by 69 runs.

The Super Kings have been phenomenal in the T20 extravaganza so far as they have almost confirmed a top-four finish. The team is second in the standings and has secured victory in six out of eight league matches. RCB, on the other hand, are placed a rung below CSK with five victories and three losses.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be played on Friday, September 24 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match on Disney + Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted starting line-up: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga

Chennai Super Kings predicted starting line-up: Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here