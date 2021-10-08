RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RCB vs DC, match 56, October 8, Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 1730 IST

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 56 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the playoffs, but when they take on Delhi Capitals they would want to bounce back from the loss they suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian Premier League 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played at Dubai International Stadium. Both sides have already made it through to the playoffs and the fight will be to finish in the top two.

Delhi Capitals have 20 points in 13 games and they are assured a top two finish, but RCB will be placed number 3 after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, the side winning this competition will enter the playoffs with a lot of confidence.

RCB’s star-studded batting order that included the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal was not able to chase down a target of par 141-7 against SRH and they would aim to dust off this reversal in this game against Delhi Capitals.

The RCB vs DC match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday, October 8, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs DC:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian/Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton/Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

