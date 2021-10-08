RCB vs DC Head to Head Record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know: Royal Challengers Bangalore completely stalled in their chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and this defeat has ensured that they will not be able to finish in the top 2 heading into the playoffs. However, when they take on the Delhi Capitals in the final league game of the IPL in Dubai on Friday, October 8, Virat Kohli and team will look to make this right for the side. The IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into this match with 20 points from 13 matches and this gives them the assurity of finishing in the top 2. However, ahead of this match, they do have a few issues to resolve. The form of Shreyas Iyer is not as prolific and they are still sweating over the fitness of Marcus Stoinis. Middle-order has been a concern for them and in their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi collapsed from 71 for 2 to 99 for 6 in just over 6 overs and this is the sort of meltdown they have to guard against.

Delhi Capitals’ spinners have been mighty effective in the UAE and they have controlled the pace of the game in the middle pace as they have been successful using subtle changes in pace and length.

As far as the numbers are concerned, both the sides have met each other on 26 occasions and Bangalore have held the edge – they have won 15 matches whereas Delhi have won 10 games.

RCB vs DC previous game

In their last encounter, which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run in Ahmedabad.

Last five results:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run

Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 59 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs

Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets

RCB vs DC Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

