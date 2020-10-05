RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 19 Playing XIs: Playing XI For Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

RCB has shown a great display of their game in this season. While their captain Virat Kohli has failed to put up a big score, he has been leading the team as one of the most capable captains in the IPL history

With equal scores in their kitty, Royal Challengers Bangalore will go against Delhi Capitals on Monday, October 5, in a scheduled fixture IPL 2020 to be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Needless to say, RCB has shown a great display of their game in this season. While their captain Virat Kohli has failed to put up a big score, he has been leading the team as one of the most capable captains in the IPL history.

Fortunately, he showed some improvement in the team’s last outing against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is leaving no chance to prove his might as an IPL captain, with taking Delhi Capitals on the second standing in the league table.

In their Saturday outing, Delhi Capitals put up an impressive show, with the captain leading the team at 88 off 38 balls(not-out). Prithvi Shaw, with a score of 66 runs, helped the team with a good start against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shikhar Dhawan’s form might be a concern but the team have a good news in wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Talking about the bowlers, DC hasve put their faith completely in Kagiso Rabada despite a few ups and downs. Another go-to bowler would be South African pacer Anrich Nortje, who has gathered praises from some senior IPL players as well.

On Virat Kohli’s team front, the batting line-up is stronger this year with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers. Kohli returning to form is another respite to RCB fans. One of their latest addition to bowling front is Isuru Udana, while Navdeep Saini is another charm for the team. The spin team looks strong with the support of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje