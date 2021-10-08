RCB vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 56: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Delhi Capitals in Dubai for the final league game of the IPL 2021 match on Friday (October 8). This match will interest both sides for purely academic reasons as they have already qualified for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals has been the side to beat this season and they are assured of a top two finish as they already have 20 points in 13 games. On the other hand, RCB slumped to a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hence, they would want to get their side back on track ahead of the playoffs where they will be locked in an eliminator with either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Mumbai Indians.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell has been in roaring form and he has scored 447 runs with five 50s and will want to continue this run. AB de Villiers has not quite had the impact this season and he could be promoted up the order to find some batting form ahead of the playoffs.

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played on Friday, October 08, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

