RCB vs GT Probable Playing XIs For Their IPL 2022 Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans are set to have a faceoff for the second time in IPL 2022. While the result will have no effect on the Gujarat Titans’ playoff qualification scenario, Bangalore needs two points to boost their chances of finishing in the top four in the points table.

Gujarat Titans will come into the contest ride high on confidence of two consecutive victories against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Playing against Chennai in the last match, Gujarat did well to restrict the defending champions to 133. Despite wickets in hands and two well-set batters on the crease, Chennai failed to accelerate their run rate and could add only 20 in the last four overs.

Gujarat looked in complete control of the game right from the start, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill adding a 59-run opening stand. After Gill, Saha stitched a partnership with Matthew Wade and ensured to take his team past the winning line with an unbeaten 67-run innings.

Gujarat Titans won the game with 7 wickets in hand.

Royal Challengers Banglore, on the other hand, will be eager to leave their loss against Punjab Kings behind them when they face Gujarat on Thursday. Chasing Punjab’s mammoth 209, Bangalore was restricted to 155. Despite attempts of Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar, Bangalore failed to keep the mounting required run rate in control and could manage only 155 amidst the continuous fall of wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan

