RCB vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Shah Rukh Khan will once again be seen in the audience stand cheering up for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, October 12.

The RCB vs KKR outing will be the 28th game of the IPL 2020 tournament and will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, commencing at 7.30pm IST.

In an unexpected display of matches, RCB has been winning hearts and scores with their team strength. The team previously defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs. They will be eyeing their fifth victory of the IPL tournament. Skipper Kohli has shown some phenomenal performances in the last three matches, after a bad start in the initial 3 matches. The bowlers are also doing a decent job this season.

For Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, it will their hat-trick of wins if they dominate today’s match as well. The previously scored back-to back win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and CSK. While initially, there were questions on the captainship of Karthik, the team’s performance has restored faith in the skipper. KKR, too, has won four matches in the league so far.

The matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar where they are streamed live. TV viewers can switch to Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels to watch the match.

October 12 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: AB de Villiers

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Nitish Rana

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Chris Morris, Sunil Narine

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Dream 11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy