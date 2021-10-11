RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Check Captain, ViceCaptain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 RCB vs KKR, match 58, Oct 11, 7:30 PM

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 58 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator that will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 11. Both these sides have had a roller coaster season so far and will come into this game after having won their last league games.

Both these sides are fairly well-balanced as far as their bowling attack is concerned. While RCB have been served well by Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, KKR have found a great combination in Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi.

Apart from the bowlers, there are concerns in the middle order for both the sides, and the experienced batters need to stand up and be counted in this game. Virat Kohli needs to do good as an opener. Eoin Morgan has struggled all season, but he did get a few strokes away in the last game which should give him the confidence to make a contribution in this eliminator.

RCB vs KKR Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders match in India.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between RCB vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

RCB vs KKR Match Details

The RCB vs KKR match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, October 10, at 07:30 PM IST.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Srikar Bharat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

RCB vs KKR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

