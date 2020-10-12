RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Both Teams Seek to Maintain Winning Momentum

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 12th of October. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Both, RCB and KKR have won 4 of their first 6 matches and would look to further consolidate their position with a victory. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The biggest positive for RCB is the return to top form of Virat Kohli. He scored more than half of his team’s runs (90 off 52 deliveries) against CSK in Dubai. RCB would be hoping for a big score from Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers – both have failed in the last couple of matches.

Chris Morris was the star with the ball against CSK – RCB would hope he can continue from where he left in Dubai. Although Yuzvendra Chahal is the more famous name in the XI and has been their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020, it is the off-spinner, Washington Sundar, who has been their unsung hero and the most restrictive with an economy rate of 4.88.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have won their last two matches and will be confident of making it three in a row. Shubman Gill will remain the pivot at the top of the order – he is their highest run-scorer this season with 220 runs in 6 matches. He plays the role of the accumulator as his strike rate of 117.02 indicates.

KKR would want at least one of their two West Indian imports – Andre Russell and Sunil Narine – to come good. Both have had a horrendous tournament with the bat. Eoin Morgan also needs a significant score in the middle order.

The bowling unit has done a decent job for KKR in the tournament. Although they have not picked a heap of wickets, the likes of CV Varun, Russell and even Narine have been fairly restrictive. KKR would expect a big performance from their ace pacer – Pat Cummins, who has looked out of sorts in IPL 2020.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 28

WHEN: October 12, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini