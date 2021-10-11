RCB vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 58, Eliminator: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 58, Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday, October 10, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides come into this match after registering wins in their last league games.

RCB come into this match after having registered a last-ball win over the Delhi Capitals and this will give the side a lot of confidence against Eoin Morgan and team. KKR entered the playoffs as the fourth-placed side and the winner here will take on the winner of the losing side from Qualifier 1.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, qualified with a comprehensive 86-run victory in their last league match against the Rajasthan Royals and pipped the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Monday, October 10 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

