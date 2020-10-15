- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 31: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 31: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The temperature might start at 32 degree Celsius and as the night progresses may reach to a minimum of 27-26 degree Celsius.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be going head to head with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 31st fixture of the IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 15. The RCB vs KXIP match will begin at 7.30 pm.
RCB will be looking forward to continuing their winning spell at Sharjah on Thursday. Currently positioned at third spot on the leaderboard with 10 points the Viral Kohli led team seems to have found their mojo after a couple of hiccups early in the tournament.
On the other hand, KXIP are having one of their worst stints in the IPL. KS Rahul’s team are at the bottom of the points table with two points from seven matches, winning just one match so far. They’ll be facing RCB again, the only team they won against in this tournament by 97-runs.
However, this time around they will be facing RCB who are on a roll. KXIPs appalling performance and their ability to lose matches that easily could be won is worrying is a worrying factor. Starting now they need to regroup and cannot afford any slip-ups.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
One of the flattest surfaces in the UAE, the Sharjah pitch is no longer a batting paradise. However, as the evening progresses, the pitch becomes slow pacers and spinners and will get no assistance from the wicket.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
WHEN: October 15 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Sharjah
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
