RCB vs LSG, Eliminator Match: Gautam Gambhir’s Cold Look To KL Rahul Has Got The Internet Talking

IPL 2022 witnessed the debut of two teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. While the Titans have already booked a place for themselves in the finals, Lucknow’s robust campaign came to an end on Wednesday as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. RCB defeated Lucknow by 14 runs in a nail-biting clash.

After the match, celebrations kickstarted in the RCB camp, while there was heartbreak in the LSG dugout. However, one snap from Lucknow’s camp got Twitter buzzing. The picture featured LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir staring at Rahul, while the skipper looked away. Post the match, the camera caught Gambhir and Rahul having a small chat, during which the former India opener did not look pleased. Gambhir’s cold reaction caused quite the stir on social media and Twitter users came up with some hilarious responses. While some mocked the scenario of Lucknow’s dressing room, others suggested Gambhir to “stay away” from Rahul.

“Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from him. Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all…he is our proud future legend,” a fan wrote, while another mocked LSG’s batting lineup for the Eliminator match.

The user wrote, “Gambhir jaise coach na hi rhe is team ka (This team should not have a coach like Gambhir), Evin Lewis and stoinis batting below vohra, Aur inko IPL final khelna (And they want to play IPL final).”

A couple of users even requested for Gambhir’s dressing room speech.

Chasing a target of 2018, Lucknow fought till the very end but fell short of 14 runs. RCB’s onslaught was led by Rajat Patidar, who scored an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls. While LSG skipper took the charge and scored 79 off 58 balls, a few tight overs in the end by Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood sealed the deal for RCB.

Rahul also faced backlash from fans as well as former cricketers for his batting approach as he scored runs at a strike-rate of 136.21. Notably, Rahul faced four more deliveries than Patidar but there was a humongous difference between the individual scores of the two batters.

