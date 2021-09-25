RCB vs MI Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The scene is all too familiar for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – after a bright start, they have fumbled, the combination does not look right and they seem to have lost what works for them. Their performance in the UAE is not too bright either and hence, they are once again under pressure to conjure wins to make it to the playoffs.

In the last match against the Chennai Super Kings, the batters dominated the first 11 overs, but they lost the momentum and CSK walked to an easy win. Captain Kohli asked his side to feel the hurt and learn from the mistakes and it will be interesting to see how the side responds in the match against the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, do not seem to be playing with the intensity and spark that has been synonymous with them over the years. They have won just 4 out of the 9 matches played so far and have to win 4 out of their remaining matches if they have to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians have had the lid on Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years. In 28 head-to-head meetings between both the side, Mumbai Indians have won 17 matches with a win percentage of 60.71.

RCB have tasted 11 victories against Mumbai Indians with a win percentage of 39.29. It needs to be mentioned here that Mumbai Indians have won four out of their last seven matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB vs MI telecast and live-streaming

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs MI Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

