RCB vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 39: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

RCB vs MI Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match Number 39: Check here for Live Streaming details of today’s IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. Also, check the schedule of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match.

After a bumper start to their IPL 2021 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) find themselves in the midst of another rut. The side have suffered back-to-back losses against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that now sees them grappling once again in the IPL.

“We could’ve got 175, that could’ve been a winning total. The pitch had a lot to offer but our bowlers could not make use. They got away with too many boundary opportunities. They bowled well in their back end and executed the yorkers when needed,” RCB captain Virat Kohli said after the match against CSK.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are not placed too handsomely either. They too have suffered losses to CKS and KKR. The Rohit Sharma-led side will also need a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to reinvigorate their campaign.

Hardik Pandya is missing from the squad and his fitness is not likely to see him in the playing XI either as Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya will need to share the four overs between them. The batting too needs to be better as runs from the middle order has deserted the defending champions.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Sunday, September 26, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Probable Line-up:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

