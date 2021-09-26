RCB vs MI, Probable XIs: Will Hardik Pandya Return Against Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have a chance to end their losing start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021 when the two teams square off in Dubai on Sunday evening. Both the teams have made a similar start losing to the same two opponents - Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings - in their first two matches.

While RCB continue to be among the top-four teams in the race for the playoffs, MI have slipped in the bottom half. Judging by how other teams have fared so far, the two franchises need to start winning games before it’s too late.

RCB made two changed to their playing XIs against CSK - they brought in Tim David for Kyle Jamieson and replaced Sachin Baby with Navdeep Saini. Neither of the replacements made any impact as they lost by six wickets.

Sachin and Jamieson also didn’t make any contribution during a crushing defeat to KKR earlier this week and were dropped. Captain Virat Kohli explained Saini came in to shore up their pace attack in the middle overs.

Now, will they ring in more changes? As it turned out, against CSK, it was more of a collective failure. The top-order of RCB did set a solid base but the middle-order failed to capitalise and the result was a below-par total.

Then their bowlers didn’t make any impact and in Kohli’s on words the “X-factor" was missing in the Powerplay. Surely, RCB are missing Washington Sundar who is out nursing an injury.

RCB should stick to their playing XI for one more game and if it still doesn’t work out, then changes will become a necessity rather than an option. Or they may drop Wanindu Hasaranga and bring in Kyle Jamieson.

Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga/Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

On the other hand, MI are missing a fast-bowling allrounder big time. Hardik Pandya hasn’t been bowling of late and plays as a specialist batter. He hasn’t featured in their opening two games either. To make it worse, Krunal Pandya has also been struggling.

They have fast bowling allrounders in James Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile but playing either means dropping one of their overseas specialist (in this case, in all likeliness it will be Adam Milne). However, as per Zaheer Khan, Hardik will be available against RCB but it seems they may not risk him with bowling full time.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary/Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne/James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

