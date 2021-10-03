RCB vs PBKS Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim at sealing a berth in the playoffs when they take on Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the IPL at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Under Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore will come into this match with 14 points in 11 matches and will look to join Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have 10 points from 12 matches. KL Rahul and men will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming match. In their last match, Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets.

The batting is dependent on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. However, Aiden Markram and Shahrukh Khan have given the side a lot of balance and power in the death overs.

With the ball, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been brilliant. Ravi Bishnoi has emerged as the X-factor for KL Rahul.

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between both sides, it is fairly evenly matched. In 27 matches played between the two teams, RCB have won 12 while Punjab Kings have won 15 matches so far.

RCB vs PBKS previous game

In their last IPL 2021 encounter, which was in Ahmedabad, Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by 34 runs

Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

Punjab Kings won by 97 runs

RCB won by 17 runs

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen/ Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

