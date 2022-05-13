RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Strengthen Playoffs Chances

Read more

now. The Faf du Plesss-led RCB have 14 points and are at the fourth spot while PBKS eighth and need to win their final two matches to remain in contention. Bangalore are though better-placed than their opponent tonight still they will also have to win their final to games to assure the berth.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 60th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 13, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here