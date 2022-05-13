CricketNext

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Strengthen Playoffs Chances

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Strengthen Playoffs Chances

Live Score IPL 2022: RCB vs PBKS Match 60, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

News18.com | May 13, 2022, 18:08 IST
royal challengers bangalore punjab kings live streaming

Live Updates Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022: In the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, RCB will be locking horns against PBKS. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with PBKS winning the first encounter by five wickets. Since then, the teams have come a long way with RCB finding themselves within touching distance of sealing a playoffs spot while PBKS fighting to live another day Read More

May 13, 2022 18:08 IST

PBKS' Season So Far

Punjab Kings have not been able to win two matches in a row so far. They have played 11 matches of which they’ve won five while losing six. They are eighth in the standings with 10 points against their name.

May 13, 2022 18:06 IST

IPL 2022: RCB's Season So Far

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 12 matches so far of which they have won seven and lost five. They haven’t been able to assert themselves completely with period of dominance spattered with inconsistency. They are fourth in the table with 14 points to their name.

May 13, 2022 18:04 IST

RCB vs PBKS Live Updates: RCB Out to Exact Revenge

This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. They first squared off in late March when PBKS registered an emphatic five-wicket win in what was a high-scoring encounter. Tonight the stakes are high. A win for PBKS will keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive while same goes for RCB but they are in a much comfortable position to make it to the playoffs than their latest opponent.

May 13, 2022 17:51 IST

IPL 2022 Live Updates

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the Indian Premier League wherein tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Read more

now. The Faf du Plesss-led RCB have 14 points and are at the fourth spot while PBKS eighth and need to win their final two matches to remain in contention. Bangalore are though better-placed than their opponent tonight still they will also have to win their final to games to assure the berth.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 60th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 13, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

