T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Double-Header Day as All Four Teams Look to go Top of the Table

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR Playing XI Live Updates IPL 2020: It's the first double-header day of IPL 2020 and all four teams in the fray have chance to dislodge Mumbai Indians from the top of the points table.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
10:08 (IST)

Let's start building up to the first game, that is, RCB vs RR -- both on 4 points have a chance to go top of the table briefly. Rajasthan are coming off a loss to KKR at Dubai with their batting failing to click while Bangalore are fresh of the Super Over win over Mumbai Indians. But, RCB should have had the game won in regulation time itself, but their bowling in the death overs let the team down again. Navdeep Saini though redeemed himself with a stellar Super Over and RCB will be hoping to do better against RR.     

10:04 (IST)

It's the first double header day folks -- Royal Challenges Bangalore taking on Rajasthan Royals in the day game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and later in the day, expect a run-feast as the two batting super heavyweights Delhi Capitals take on kolkata Knight Riders at the small, REALLY SMALL, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Spare a thought for our match bloggers. 

   

Load More
RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Double-Header Day as All Four Teams Look to go Top of the Table

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates:  Time for the 'Royal' battle. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in the first afternoon game of IPL 2020 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are on 4 points with two wins from three games, with Rajasthan having the better net run-rate. Bangalore, though, are having the better momentum having defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match while Rajasthan suffered a big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest game.

It's early days in the tournament but it's already clear that teams are evenly matches, which means every point will be crucial going into the latter stages. Which team will get the two crucial points on Saturday?

RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

RCB Predicted XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana/Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches