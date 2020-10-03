RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Double-Header Day as All Four Teams Look to go Top of the Table

RCB vs RR, DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Time for the 'Royal' battle. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in the first afternoon game of IPL 2020 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are on 4 points with two wins from three games, with Rajasthan having the better net run-rate. Bangalore, though, are having the better momentum having defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match while Rajasthan suffered a big loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest game.

It's early days in the tournament but it's already clear that teams are evenly matches, which means every point will be crucial going into the latter stages. Which team will get the two crucial points on Saturday?

RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

RCB Predicted XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana/Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini