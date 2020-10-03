- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
HYD
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Hyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
MUM
PUN143/8(20.0) RR 9.55
Mumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
RCB vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs RR Dream11 Captain / RCB vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
After their lucky escape in the previous match against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 15 of the IPL 2020. The two teams are placed next to each other in the points table with a win-loss record of 3-2 each. Rajasthan Royals had their winning streak broken by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Despite the setback, given the performances in the first two matches, Royals looks to be in a good position to tackle RCB.
Naturally, both teams will try their best to surpass their opponent here.
The match will be played on Saturday at 3:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Live Score / Scorecard
RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details: October 3 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Steve Smith
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Aaron Finch
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa
IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal, Tom Curran
RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa , Isuru Udana , Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal , Gurkeerat Singh Mann
RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1402 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 1301 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches