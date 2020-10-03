RCB vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RCB vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / RCB vs RR Dream11 Captain / RCB vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After their lucky escape in the previous match against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 15 of the IPL 2020. The two teams are placed next to each other in the points table with a win-loss record of 3-2 each. Rajasthan Royals had their winning streak broken by Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match.

Despite the setback, given the performances in the first two matches, Royals looks to be in a good position to tackle RCB.

Naturally, both teams will try their best to surpass their opponent here.

The match will be played on Saturday at 3:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The match will be played on Saturday at 3:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details: October 3 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Steve Smith

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Aaron Finch

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal, Tom Curran

RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa , Isuru Udana , Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal , Gurkeerat Singh Mann

RCB vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer