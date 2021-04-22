RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League 2021, April 22 07:30 pm IST

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

So far, RCB are unbeaten in the ongoing season of IPL and are leading the table with six points from three games. On the other hand, Rajasthan are placed at the sixth spot with one win from their opening three matches.RCB are coming into the match on the back of a thumping 38 run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Rajasthan lost their last match at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

Coming in to the match, while RCB will look to continue their winning streak, RR would look to go back to winning ways.Bangalore and Rajasthan have faced each other 23 times in IPL, with both sides taking ten games, while three matches had no result.

Ahead of the match between RCB vs RR; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

RCB vs RR Live Streaming

The match between RCB vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

RCB vs RR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain – AB de Villiers

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers (vc), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, David Millier, D Padikkal

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, S Ahmed

Bowlers: H Patel, M Siraj, C Sakariya

RCB vs RR Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya

