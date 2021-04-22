- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League 2021, April 22 07:30 pm IST
Check here RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Also, check the schedule of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 4:48 PM IST
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
So far, RCB are unbeaten in the ongoing season of IPL and are leading the table with six points from three games. On the other hand, Rajasthan are placed at the sixth spot with one win from their opening three matches.RCB are coming into the match on the back of a thumping 38 run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Rajasthan lost their last match at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.
Coming in to the match, while RCB will look to continue their winning streak, RR would look to go back to winning ways.Bangalore and Rajasthan have faced each other 23 times in IPL, with both sides taking ten games, while three matches had no result.
Ahead of the match between RCB vs RR; here is everything you need to know:
RCB vs RR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
RCB vs RR Live Streaming
The match between RCB vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
RCB vs RR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Glenn Maxwell
Vice-Captain – AB de Villiers
Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers (vc), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, David Millier, D Padikkal
All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, S Ahmed
Bowlers: H Patel, M Siraj, C Sakariya
RCB vs RR Probable XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule