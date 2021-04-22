IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Predictions: Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head And Squads For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium

RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli-led RCB are on a golden run of form and will look forward to continuing their winning streak. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson-led RR have strained to find their feet and have won only one out of the three games they played so far.

The IPL 2021 RCB vs RR game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 28-30 degrees Celsius and the weather situation in Mumbai will continue under clear skies throughout the day. There are no chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 61 percent.

RCB vs RR 2021, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

RCB vs RR Pitch Report

The track at Mumbai has been an excellent one for batting. The last couple of games at the venue have been high scoring one and the track has helped the bowlers to quite a large extent.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches – RCB 10 | RR 10 | N/R 3)

The two sides have met 23 times in the IPL, with RCB and RR have won 10 each while three games had no results.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB won by 7 wickets

No Result

RR won by 19 runs

RCB vs RR Fantasy Tips

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Chris Morris

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson,Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

RCB vs RR Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain, wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

